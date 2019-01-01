Baroka FC opt against keeping former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo

A reliable informant has told Goal that the former Buccaneers star is now a free agent as Bakgaga released him

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo is now a free agent after Baroka FC decided against renewing his contract.

Through a reliable source, Goal has gathered that the 2018/19 Telkom Knockout Cup champions will not exercise the two-year option which they had with the midfielder.

“Yeah look, Bibo’s [Thandani Ntshumayelo] contract will not be renewed. It’s sad because he had a two-year option, but the club has decided to let him go. I am not sure about the reasons because he gave his all in training, he was committed,” the source told Goal.

Ntshumayelo was handed a short-term deal last season with a view to extending at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ), as he was on his way to reignite his career following his successful recovery from a drug-related ban.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder trained with for five months after lodging a successful appeal, which saw his initial four-year ban for alleged cocaine use in 2016 reduced to two years in 2018.

According to media reports, the former SuperSport United irked the Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele technical team just before their final 2018/19 PSL game against , when the players were instructed to hand over their mobile phones, but Ntshumayelo and teammate Thabiso Semenya allegedly refused to oblige.

“I think it could be the cell phone issue where the players were requested to hand over their phones because the game against Maritzburg was very crucial for the club,” he continued.

“The technical team requested the players to hand their phones to ensure they are not distracted. It is true that the cell phone matter did take place, Bibo was already included in the starting line-up, but he was later taken to the stands.

“Just like Thabiso (Semenya), they are senior players and they were expected to lead by example. Yes, Thabiso recently got married and it is understandable he couldn’t just give his phone, but he challenged the technical team in front of all the players and the coaches felt he didn’t respect them."