Baroka FC open the channel for Orlando Pirates to discuss Makgopa move

The Buccaneers are reported to have turned to the lanky forward in their search for a striker but are yet to table an offer

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele says they are open to offers for Evidence Makgopa as Orlando Pirates are strongly linked with the striker.

Pirates have so far signed four players but are yet to add a central forward to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season.

Makgopa is back home with a goal to his name at the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Buccaneers are reported to be keen on the 21-year-old who was named the PSL’s Most Promising Player last season.

“Makgopa is still happy at Baroka. There is no team that has contacted us regarding Makgopa,” Mphahlele told SunSport.

“All I know is that any team that wants a Baroka player knows what channel to follow and we will listen to them. But for now, Makgopa is an important player to us and he is working hard at training with the rest of the team.”

Pirates' finishing was problematic last season as Frank Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa battled with injuries.

This saw coach Josef Zinnbauer experimenting by throwing youngster Azola Tshobeni into the fray while Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Linda Mntambo were also fielded as central strikers.

If Pirates sign Makgopa, he will team up with former Baroka teammates Goodman Mosele and Collins Makgaka with whom he formed a formidable partnership in Limpopo.

Apart from Makgopa, Pirates are, however, reportedly close to signing Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah.

The King Faisal Babes attacker is said to have undergone a medical on Monday and could sign a contract on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as Baroka prepare to lose Makgopa, coach Mphahlele insists they have built a strong squad that can help them win silverware.

The Limpopo side has signed the likes of goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe, Sydney Malivha and Akani Chauke from TS Sporting.

Most of their players are from the National First Division including Sekela Sithole from Cape Unoya United, Train Mokhabi (JDR Stars), Athenkosi Dladla (University of Pretoria) and Bayzel Goldstone who came in from Richards Bay.

“Coach Thoka Matsimela is happy with the team we have assembled for the new season,” said Mphahlele.

“I am positive that we have a strong team that will do better than last season and fights to win trophies.”