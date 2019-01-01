Baroka FC midfielder Letladi Madubanya not ready to hang up his boots

The Alexandra-born midfielder says he wants to continue helping the Telkom Knockout Cup champions

Baroka FC midfielder Letladi Madubanya says he wants to keep playing football and he is not thinking about retirement.

The former and SuperSport United player enjoys helping youngsters at Bakgaga and he also reflected on the recent 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

“I want to continue playing football. I would love to see out my contract at ,” Madubanya told the Daily Sun .

Having played in the South African top flight for more than 10 years, the Baroka player expressed delight in their Telkom Knockout Cup glory.

“The past season was tough but the good thing is that we managed to maintain our status, and also winning the Telkom Knockout Cup was a first trophy in the top flight for Baroka,” he added.

“We also had a new coach (Wedson Nyirenda) and he did a good job in his debut season in the PSL. I am happy to be part of that history with Baroka. We had a young team of players who were playing for the first time in the top flight and they did well,” said the former star.

The 35-year-old anchorman wants to continue playing for the Limpopo-based side despite having failed to command a regular spot in the team last season.

“So I want to continue working hard and help Baroka improve and win trophies next season,” reacted Madubanya.

Article continues below

Madubanya lost Baroka club captaincy to his team-mate Mduduzi Mdantsane during the 2018/19 season.

“I would love to play but I am also happy to help the youngsters, who look up to players like me because I have been in the game for years,” he concluded.

Madubanya has lifted the PSL title three times with SuperSport United.