Baroka FC coach Thoka defends subbing his sub against Chippa United

Former Mamelodi Sundowns youth team player Leonardo Afonso was brought on in the 59th minute but was then substituted in the 90th minute by his coach

Newly-signed forward Leonardo Afonso had an eventful first taste of top-flight action in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

After being signed last week, the South African born Afonso was in the squad for Bakgaga's clash against at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The home side won 2-1, despite Chippa having been the better team for the first hour or so of the game.

It was on the hour mark that former Sundowns youth team player Afonso came on for his PSL debut, replacing Tshediso Patjie.

Yet Afonso was himself taken off 30 minutes later and replaced by defender Matome Kgoetyane.

However, according to Baroka coach Matsemela Thoka, the change was by no means an indication that the newly-signed player was out of his depth.

"Afonso this was his first game," Thoka told SuperSport. "I like his intentions. Because we need to attack more. But after we got the second goal [the winner was scored by fellow substitute Richard Mbulu in the 76th minute] we sacrificed him, because the energy was out.

"It's his first game and we want to protect the boy, very good boy, intelligent player. But we needed something to balance the team and we saw [Chippa player, Nyiko] Mobbie was trying to attack us on the right side, so I put on a defensive player so I could balance that side."

Chippa had led at the interval through Sandile Mthethwa's 41st-minute strike. But the Limpopo team got stronger as the match went on an equalised through Evidence Makgopa in the 66th minute before Mbulu secured maximum points 10 minutes later.

The victory took Baroka to third on the table, just three points behind leaders .

"Massive win for the boys," Thoka said. "I'm very happy for the boys, the character shows, the fighting spirit, that's what I want from them. I told them second half, I said 'boys it's not over, we still have 45 minutes to go'. We scored and we scored again, finally we got it."

The Limpopo team’s next league match is on December 16, away at Bloemfontein .