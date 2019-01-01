Baroka FC coach Nyirenda lauds 'well-organised' Orlando Pirates

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker expects the Buccaneers to come out with guns blazing when they face a struggling Bakgaga side

FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has challenged his charges to claim their maiden victory at home at the expense of .

The two teams will clash in a match at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium in the city of Polokwane on Saturday.

Bakgaga are winless at home in the league this season having recorded four defeats and three draws in seven matches.

“This game is very important to us because we haven’t won at home this season. Our home record is very pathetic and we need to change that," Nyirenda told IOL.

"We need to be dominant at home. We’ve lost and drawn games at home which is not right. We need to do better starting with the game against Pirates.

Bakgaga are fancying their chances against Bucs, who recently snapped their three-match winless run across all competitions when they defeated Baroka's Limpopo rivals, 3-2.

Nyirenda lauded Rhulani Mokwena's side as a well-organised team, but he made it known Baroka will give it their best shot.

“Pirates haven’t started well. They’ve also struggled for results and they know that they need to push in order to be back where they belong," the Zambian tactician added.

"So, I am expecting a very entertaining game, both teams will fight. Tactically, we have to be disciplined. We are aware that they will throw everything at us.

"They are a well-organised team. Very structured. They have the players that can dictate the pace of the game. Pirates are playing good football but we will give it our best shot."

Baroka are undefeated in their last two competitive matches against Pirates including the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final when Bakgaga won on penalties.