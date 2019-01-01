Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele open to giving Oscarine Masuluke second chance

It remains to be seen whether Bakgaga will make a move for Masuluke during the upcoming July-August transfer window

Baroka FC club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is ready to give goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke a second chance.

The 26-year-old player recently disclosed that he was sacked by Bakgaga because of a drinking problem.

Even though Masuluke apologised for his behaviour, it still cost him a professional contract with the Limpopo-based side.



"He is an honest boy. I hope that the other guys can do the same thing because we are not victimizing anybody," Mphahlele told Lim Sports Zone.

In February 2018, Masuluke - along with former head coach Kgoloko Thobejane and captain Olaleng Shaku - were implicated in a drinking scandal.



The trio was then dismissed by the club for allegedly drinking on the team bus after Baroka's 2-0 defeat to in Premier Socer League ( ) match at the Goble Park Stadium.

"We are just saying that we need to be professional. If he has realized that what he did was wrong, then why can't we forgive him," he added.

Masuluke struggled financially after leaving Baroka, but he is now on the books of National First Division (NFD) side TS .

Mphahlele went on to state that the club is open to re-signing the towering shot-stopper if indeed he has changed his ways.



"I have forgiven him. If Oscarine can add value to our team then why not," the club boss said.



"If he has changed and he behaves we will give him a second chance definitely."



Masuluke was selected in the top three for the Fifa Puskas award, along with French striker Olivier Giroud and Venezuelan female footballer Deyna Castellanos in 2017.

The Limpopo-born keeper was nominated for his spectacular bicycle-kick against in a PSL clash while in action for Baroka.

Masuluke came second in the voting behind Giroud at the Fifa Awards ceremony in London, .

