Baroka FC 2-2 Orlando Pirates: Bakgaga fight back to hold Bucs

Goals by Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini handed Bucs the lead, but Bakgaga scored through Happy Jele and Gerald Phiri Jr

let a two-goal lead slip when they drew 2-2 with FC in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

Bakgaga were looking to record their maiden victory over the Buccaneers in the league having drawn 0-0 with in their last game.

Wedson Nyirenda made only one change to the team which faced the Chilli Boys as Kamohelo Mogashwa replaced Matome Kgoetyane in the starting line-up.



Rhulani Mokwena's men were hoping to secure their second successive win in the league for the first time this season having defeated Polokwane 3-2 in their previous game.



Happy Jele made his return to the starting line-up, while Frank Mhango started upfront as he looked to maintain his scoring form having netted in his last two league matches.



Pirates did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges with Mhango looking to use his pace to unlock the Baroka defence.

However, the hosts' defence, led by former SuperSport United defender Denwin Farmer, was solid and compact and the Buccaneers were forced to try their luck from range.



Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was called into action by Vincent Pule, whose free-kick from range was brilliantly saved by the Zimbabwean shot-stopper.

Bakgaga grew into the game and they managed to test Wayne Sandilands in the Bucs goal as Tshediso Patjie's curling effort was easily saved by the experienced keeper.

The visitors then broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 40th minute when Pule set-up Linda Mntambo, who beat Chipezeze with a powerful low shot to make it 1-0 to Pirates heading to the half-time break.

Mokwena decided to make a tactical change in the early stages of the second half as he pulled out defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza and he introduced attacking midfielder Kabelo Dlamini.

The 23-year-old player made an immediate impact as scored with a thunderous left-footed shot from range to make it 2-0 to Pirates in the 51st minute after Chipezeze had given away possession.

However, Pirates were vulnerable from set-pieces and long balls and Sandilands was forced to produce three magnificent saves to deny Bakgaga, who were looking to pull one back.



The former keeper made a double save to deny Phelelani Shozi and Mduduzi Mdantsane, before finger-tipping Mogashwa's long-range effort over the crossbar.

The hosts pushed forward in numbers and pressed Bucs in the closing stages of the match and Jele scored an own goal to make it 2-1 while under pressure from Mdantsane in the 82nd minute.

The goal unsettled the visitors and the comeback was completed in the 90th minute when Gerald Phiri Jr scored with a left-footed effort to make ensure that Baroka held Pirates to a 2-2 draw on the day.

The draw saw Baroka and Pirates, who have now conceded seven goals in their last three games, climb up to the 11th and sixth spots, respectively, on the league standings.