Baroka FC 0-1 Chippa United: Chilli Boys boost relegation fight with slim victory

Lehlohonolo Seema's side recorded their first victory of the restart while their Limpopo opponents’ relegation woes continued

moved six points away from the relegation zone following a 1-0 Premier Soccer League win over FC at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Augustine Chidi Kwem’s seventh-minute goal separated the two sides as Chippa registered their first win since the resumption of the season, to recover from losing 1-0 to and drawing 0-0 with in their previous two games.

The result saw Chippa moving six points off who are at the relegation cut-off point.

While it was the first victory for Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema, it was another difficult day in office for his Baroka counterpart Dylan Kerr whose side went for a third straught game without winning.

Baroka, who were frustrated by the Chilli Boys’ valiant defending especially towards the end of the match, remained 14th on the standings with just a point above basement side .

Chidi Kwem did not take long to decide the evening seven minutes into the contest when he got on the end of a long Diamond Thopola pass from the Chippa half, to slide the ball past an advancing Elvis Chipezeze in goal for Baroka.

As they attempted to hit back, Baroka could feel hard done by referee Victor Gomes who turned down their penalty call in the 24th minute after what appeared to be a handball by Chippa United's Burundi defender Frederic Nsabiyumva.

Baroka continued pressing for a comeback and Mozambican midfielder Manuel Kambala forced a save from Chilli Boys goalkeeper Veli Mothwa at the far post with a grounder five minutes before the break.

It was a relentless period of attacking by Baroka, with Thuso Mogale shooting just wide a minute later.

But Chippa almost increased their lead two minuted into the first half’s stoppage time when Ruzaigh Gamildien he tried to lob Chipezeze who had come off his line but his effort went over the bar.

Just after that, Baroka nearly clawed their way back in a golden opportunity which saw Mothwa spill Kambala’s shot only to salvage it on the goalline.

The second half saw Baroka’s attempts for a comeback undermined by their poor finishing although Evidence Makgopa and Nhlanhla Mgaga kept their opponents’ defenders on toes.

Seema’s men were on the back-foot for most of this period, but had to thank Mothwa for standing firm between the sticks, keeping at bay Baroka attackers who, apart from some poor finishing, were a real threat.

An unmarked Goodman Mosele had an opportunity to finish well and beat Mothwa, but struggled to get enough power behind his shot just two minutes before full time.

Pressure mounted for Chippa, but substitute Denwin Farmer was denied by Mothwa on 90 minutes as Chippa defenders also put in a solid display to help out their impressive goalkeeper.

Mothwa was deservedly crowned man of the match following another clean sheet for a second straight game.

Baroka have eight days to plan how to save their campaign as they now prepare to meet , while Chippa have Stellenbosch in their next game on Friday.