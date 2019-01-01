Barkhuizen's double earns Preston North End derby win over Blackburn Rovers

The Championship player of South African descent continued his red-hot scoring run with a brace on Saturday

Tom Barkhuizen scored two goals as outscored in Saturday's West Lancashire derby.

Barkhuizen found the back of the net in the encounter at Deepdale as the hosts moved to second in the league table with their seventh win of the season.

Preston North End started the encounter on a poor note, trailing 2-0 at half-time but the 26-year-old forward inspired his team's fight-back by halving the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Nine minutes later, Daniel Johnson brought both teams on level terms with his equaliser from the penalty spot.

Barkhuizen completed the comeback for Alex Neil's side in the closing stages of the game with his match-winning effort in the 82nd minute.

The brace stretched the South African descent's tally to five goals in 12 Championship outings this season.

He will be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring run when Preston North End visit Charlton Athletic for their next match on November 3.