Barker tips Mosimane for Bafana Bafana return but admits Hunt stands a chance

The Sundowns mentor will have to wait until after the 2022 World Cup for another shot since Molefi Ntseki has just been given the job permanently

Former Bafana Bafana mentor Clive Barker strongly believes Pitso Mosimane should succeed Molefi Ntseki as the national team coach.

Mosimane coached Bafana soon after the 2010 Fifa World Cup but he was sacked in 2012 following the team's 1-1 draw at home against Ethiopia in the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Since then, he has done well for himself at club level, winning almost all the trophies available to him as head coach of between 2014 and 2019, including four league titles, the Caf and Caf Super Cup, among others.

"Pitso has done a marvellous job at Sundowns but it depends on what the current job does," Barker told Robert Marawa on MarawaTV.

"I would think that he is the next man to get a go."

Barker also feels coach Gavin Hunt will push Mosimane all the way for the job - although he feels the Sundowns tactician has an edge over his counterpart because of his impressive track record in the Caf Champions League.

"I also think that Gavin Hunt will push him all the way," added Barker.

"But he [Mosimane] has done a fantastic job in Africa where he is very popular across the continent‚ and he will have the respect of the players. If I had a choice to make‚ I will go with Pitso as No.1 and Hunt as No.2."

Asked why he thinks Hunt has been overlooked over the years despite being one of the most successful coaches in the history of South African football, Barker said: "I am not quite sure why he has been overlooked in the past.

"He must have done something wrong but he is a terrific coach. He was born in a family of people who know how to coach football teams and he will get there eventually."