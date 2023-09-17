Barker takes aim at Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki on Mthethwa remarks - ‘It's frustrating, not the way to show it’

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has responded to Molefi Ntseki publicly expressing interest in midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Mthethwa has been one of Stellies' key players

Ntseki admitted he is interested in the midfielder

Barker responds to Ntseki's remarks

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this week, Ntseki said he would love to sign the 28-year-old central midfielder.

Mthethwa has been linked with a move to Amakhosi but the Glamour Boys went on to sign Edson Castillo.

After Ntseki’s remarks, Barker has responded to the Chiefs coach as he voiced his disapproval of the Amakhosi coach’s sentiments.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “As a coach, I wouldn’t do that,” said Barker when he was asked by iDiski Times.

“I have got the desire to have many players from other clubs, but at the end of the day, if we are Stellenbosch, we want a footballer from another team, we get our management, our CEO [Rob Benadie] to engage formally with them and that is the way we do it.

“It is a bit frustrating when it goes out to the media because the player is a Stellenbosch player and for me that is not the way to show it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After turning out for Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup, Mthethwa could not make it into Hugo Broos' squad for the recently played international friendlies.

The Cosafa camp provided players with an opportunity to raise their hands up for consideration by Broos but Mthethwa did not attract the attention of the Belgian.

This is despite him being a regular for Stellenbosch this season in which he has started all their six Premier Soccer League games.

WHAT NEXT? The Stellenbosch midfielder will be pushing for more game time as the season progresses as the Cape Winelands side prepares for three more matches this September.