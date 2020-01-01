Barker questions Safa's criteria when appointing Bafana Bafana coaches as pressure on Ntseki mounts

The 1996 Afcon-winning mentor doesn't have much faith in the current technical team but he expects South Africa to redeem themselves against Zambia

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has questioned the criteria used by the South African Football Association (Safa) to appoint head coaches.

This follows Bafana's 1-1 draw against Namibia on Thursday, where after the game, SA fans asked how Molefi Ntseki was chosen ahead of the rest of the high-profile coaches in the country.

Barker said while Ntseki worked as an assistant to Stuart Baxter and has experience at an international level, he is clearly feeling the pressure because of the results Bafana have got under his leadership.

The veteran mentor believes Bafana Bafana should definitely dust themselves and beat Zambia, and he expects Ntseki to bring back the likes of Andile Jali and Percy Tau in order for the country to not to lose faith in him.

"I don't understand the format Safa uses to appoint the new coach. Yes, he worked with Stuart but it's clear that he [Ntseki] is under pressure even after four games. There's too much pressure in that hot seat, and I know how the coach is feeling right now, especially because we didn't win. So, he has to win against Zambia," Barker told Goal.

"The coach would certainly bring in your Jali, Percy Tau and others. So, he has to beat Zambia," he said.

Looking back at where Bafana Bafana got it wrong against the Brave Warriors, Barker said while he didn't watch the entire match, he could see the team failed to build-up from the back.

He strongly feels Ntseki took a gamble by relying on inexperienced players when the country expected Bafana Bafana to easily beat Namibia.

"I didn't watch the whole game [against Namibia] but I think it was disappointing," he continued.

"Everybody expected Bafana to have a flying start but it didn't happen. I expected them to start the build-ups from the back but I can't say they had a bad game but it was just disappointing to watch, in my opinion, but maybe it's because he gambled with a lot of inexperienced players.

"That certainly had an effect on how the team wanted to play and I think it was a big gamble by Ntseki not to include the experienced ones in the starting line-up because the country wanted nothing less than a win, especially because it was Namibia," concluded Barker.