Barker believes Zungu was not 'psychologically' ready to join Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old was a deadline day signing for the Buccaneers in January and is yet to feature for his new club

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker believes that Nkanyiso Zungu is a technically gifted midfielder, but was not yet “mentally” ripe to join .

Zungu narrowly beat the transfer deadline in January to sign for the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch in a much-hyped move which heightened expectations on him.

After making 17 appearances across all competitions for the Western Cape side this season, the midfielder’s switch to the Soweto giants is yet to yield competitive action.

Barker does not doubt his former midfielder’s technical capabilities but believes he just needs to be psychologically strong to make his breakthrough at Pirates.

“Football-wise technically yes [he was ready for the Pirates move]. I think his biggest challenge, and I had a good chat with him before he left and we still do keep in contact, is just mentally,” Barker told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“Pirates is a big club, you know, it’s just mentally handling the situation of competing with players that are on a very high level every day. But there is no doubt that in footballing terms and his technical ability it was the right time for him to go.

“It’s just for him to be psychologically and mentally handling the pressure of being at a club like Pirates and performing every day at training. But I am confident that he will do well.”

Since his arrival at the Soweto giants, the club played four league games with Zungu failled to even make it on the bench.