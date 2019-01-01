Barcelona's Wague celebrates Champions League debut in Dortmund win

The Senegalese defender came on as a stoppage time substitute to play his first game in the elite European tournament on Wednesday

Moussa Wague is delighted to have made his Uefa debut in 's 3-1 defeat of .

The 21-year-old was introduced as a 91st-minute substitute for Luis Suarez as the Spanish giants bagged maximum points to cruise to the knockout round of the competition as Group F winners.

His introduction came four days after he played his first game of the season for Ernesto Valverde's side in their 2-1 comeback win over .

Earlier this year, Wague, who joined Barcelona from Eupen in August 2018, made his debut against and he is delighted his Champions League bow came at Camp Nou.

"Very happy to debut at the Camp Nou with Barcelona in the Champions League," the right-back's captioned his Instagram post.