Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for Women's Champions League quarter-final

The Clasico rivals square off at a sold-out Camp Nou for a place in the Women's Champions League semi-final

Barcelona must see off a challenge from El Clasico rivals Real Madrid if they are to continue their defence of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Catalan side take a 3-1 lead into the second leg, which is being held at Camp Nou, and they will have to maintain discipline in order to ensure they advance to the semi-finals.

So, how can you watch the second leg of the tie? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

The second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid can be watched exclusively live on DAZN.

Watch: Barcelona vs Real Madrid English live stream

Watch: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish live stream

Barcelona vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Date

Fixture

Competition

Kick-off time

March 30

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Women's Champions League

5:45pm BST / 12:24 ET

The second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday March 30, 2022. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm BST in the United Kingdom and 12:45pm ET in the United States.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid head to head & last five results

Prior to their game at Camp Nou on March 30, 2022, Barcelona and Real Madrid had played six times, with Barca winning every game.

You can see the results from their last five fixtures below.

Date

Result

Competition

Mar 22, 2022

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Women's Champions League

Mar 13, 2022

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Primera Division

Jan 19, 2022

Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid

Supercopa de Espana

Dec 12, 2021

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Primera Division

Jan 31, 2021

Barcelona 4-1 Real Madrid

Primera Division