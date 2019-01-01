Barcelona vs Levante: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A win for Ernesto Valverde's side against the relegation-threatened Valencians will wrap up the title with three games to spare

With just four games left to go in the 2018-19 season, are playing for the title as they host at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Ernesto Valverde's side lead by six points heading into the weekend while also enjoying a better head-to-head record, meaning that a win will put them in an unassailable position at the summit.

With the potential of a treble still alive thanks to their final berth and place in the semi-finals of the , Lionel Messi and company look set to reap major success once again this year.

Their visitors however are still embroiled in their own battle near the bottom of the table for survival and Paco Lopez will be determined to see his side preserve their top flight status with a potential upset.

Game Barcelona vs Levante Date Saturday, April 27 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS CONNECT fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on ITV 4 and will be available to stream on the Eleven Sports channel.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 Eleven Sports

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Pique, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto Midfielders Busquets, Coutinho, Vidal, Alena, Arthur Forwards Messi, Dembele, Malcom, Suarez

Ernesto Valverde will likely return Lionel Messi to the starting line-up but otherwise could keep faith with the side who triumphed 2-0 over .

Only Rafinha remaims out injured for the hosts at Camp Nou.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Semedo; Alena, Busquets, Vidal; Dembele, Suarez, Messi.

Position Levante squad Goalkeepers Oier, Koke, Fernandez Defenders Cabaco, Rober, Benito, Chema, Coke, Vezo Midfielders Jason, Rochina, Campana, Bardhi, Tono, Prcic, Vukcevic, Samu Garcia Forwards Roger, Morales, Mayoral, Simon, Dwamena, Boateng

Paco Lopez may opt to keep faith with the same line-up who featured in their last La Liga game after they delivered a 4-0 over .

Sergio Postigo and Cheick Doukoure remain out through injury.

Potential Levante starting XI: Fernandez; Coke, Vezo, Rober, Tono; Campana, Vukcevic, Bardhi; Jason, Mayoral, Morales.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are the odds-on favourites at 1/4 with bet365 to take the three points. Levante are available at 10/1 while a draw is 11/2.

Match Preview

The last few weeks of the 2018-19 La Liga season are well and truly in sight and Barcelona look all but set to make it another domestic crown as they continue their domination over Spanish football's high table.

With a six point lead and 12 to play for across the final four games at the top of the table, coupled with a superior head-to-head record against their title rival, the Blaugrana are all but certain to become champions once again.

In fact, they can make it official against Levante, providing that they are able to match Atletico Madrid's result, with Diego Simeone's side beating Valladolid earlier in the day.

A win would see Ernesto Valverde's team retain a their nine-point advantage with three games to go, confirming them as victors for another campaign.

With a potential treble still on the table too, thanks to Copa del Rey and Champions League prospects, the tail-end of the season is looking promising for fans and players alike.

They will still have to overcome Paco Lopez's side however, with the visitors determined to both avenge a hefty defeat earlier from last December while also giving their survival hopes a shot in the arm.

Levante sit three points and three places clear of the relegation zone ahead of the latest round of fixtures, though their chances of an upset remain more of a footnote with the impending plaudits destined for their hosts.

Key figures at Barca have contrasting emotions over how they would best like to emerge with the title, with midfielder Carles Alena stating that he would like to lift it in front of a home crowd.

"I would like to win the league on Saturday at the Camp Nou and be able to celebrate with our fans," the 21-year-old spoke earlier this week.

Article continues below

Valverde however was less concerned with the date and time providing his side prevails, stating: "I love this question because if they do it to me in August and I would say however and whenever.

"The truth is that I do not care where I become champion."

The last time these two sides met in the top flight, a Lionel Messi hat-trick inspired Barca to a 5-0 demolition of their hosts, with Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique also finding their way onto the scoresheet in a game that saw Erick Cabaco pick up a late red card.