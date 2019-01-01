Barcelona vs Leganes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Barca will try to shrug off Copa del Rey controversy as they return to La Liga action for a clash against a mid-table outfit at Camp Nou

Barcelona can turn their attentions back to La Liga on Sunday after successfully progressing in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, thanks to a 3-0 win over Levante at Camp Nou.

Leganes are next up for Ernesto Valverde’s side, who command a two-point advantage over Atletico Madrid at the summit of the standings, having played one game fewer.

They are expected to stretch that back to five points against opponents who are only three points clear of the relegation zone.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Miranda, Gonzalez, Chumi Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Denis Suarez, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Dembele, Munir, Malcom

Samuel Umtiti remains the foremost injury problem for Ernesto Valverde, who will also be without Thomas Vermaelan, Rafinho and Sergi Samper.

Ousmane Dembele will likely retain his spot in attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Position Leganes players Goalkeepers Lunin, Cuellar, Serantes Defenders Siovas, Omeruo, Dos Santos, Tarin, Silva, Nyom, Juanfran Midfielders Oscar, Recio, Vesga, Gumbau, Eraso Forwards Arnaiz, Merino, Ojeda, El Zhar, Braithwaite, Santos, En-Nesyri

Leganes were hit with severe injury problems before beating Real Madrid in midweek and those issues have not eased much since.

Midfielders Alexander Szymanowski and Ruben Perez are the most notable absentees, but they are also bereft of attackers Guido Carrillo and Diego Rolan, meaning the midweek matchwinner Martin Braithwaite is likely to start once more.

Ezequiel Munoz is struggling to be fit in the defence and Unai Bustinza, who would typically fill in, is banned.

Possible Leganes starting XI: Cueller; Nyom, Tarin, Omeruo, Siovas, Silva; Oscar, Vesga, Recio, En-Nesyri; Braithwaite

Match Preview

Barcelona’s progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey has been mired in controversy, despite a thumping 3-0 success over Levante in midweek.

Two goals from Ousmane Dembele and another from Lionel Messi gave them a resounding midweek success, though it was the 2-1 loss a week earlier that fell under scrutiny as their opponents claimed they had fielded an ineligible player in the form of Chumi, who should have been banned.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) ultimately threw out the claims of their opponents but head coach Ernesto Valverde was still forced to step in and voice a defence of the club.

“We acted correctly,” he affirmed. “If you look at the competition rules we did nothing wrong. Some people may interpret the rules a different way.

“It needs to be made clear – not for the person who is writing the rules but for the people who are reading it.”

More pressing for Barca, though, is a fixture against opponents who shocked them 2-1 in September.

“We played very badly,” he remembered. “It was good during the week and we all had the feeling that we were going to win it but in a minute they scored two goals.

“We have to learn from that. For us it is essential to get the points and start the second round of the season well.”

Leganes, meanwhile, come into this encounter heartened by a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in midweek, although it was insufficient to knockout the capital giants from the Copa del Rey.

An organised defensive side, they will hope to disarm Barcelona with their direct approach, which they have already shown this season can get the better of even the biggest teams.