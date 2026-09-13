Barcelona star writes history at Levante's stadium and repays Flick's faith

Marc Bernal keeps adding chapters to his rising career. The midfielder scored his first goal for the first team as Levante met Barcelona, a notable milestone in his journey with the Catalan club.

Back in the starting line-up against Levante after coming off the bench against Feyenoord in the Champions League, Bernal again justified the faith Hansi Flick has shown in him.

He wasted no time leaving his mark. Just five minutes in, he opened the scoring, latching onto a pass from Raphinha before firing towards Ryan's goal.

The strike was far from perfect, but it caught the goalkeeper by surprise. The flight of the ball deceived him, kept him from dealing with it properly and let it nestle into the net to hand Bernal's side the lead.

That goal gives the youngster a fresh lift at the start of his first-team career, having gradually cemented his place in Flick's plans. The manager keeps trusting young players and handing them space to prove themselves in the big games.