'So much quality' - Barcelona star Putellas first woman to reach 100 caps for Spain

It's a century of appearances for La Roja for the Barcelona star, who has vowed to keep on climbing higher and higher

Alexia Putellas has become the first Spain women's national team footballer to reach 100 caps for her country, after she featured in their friendly with Italy on Friday.

The Barcelona star netted to help her side earn a draw as she brought up a century of senior appearances for La Roja, breaking new ground in the process.

She follows in the footsteps of several of her international men's contemporaries - but stands alone among her countrywomen in making history.

What is the context of Putellas' achievement?

Putellas is in rarefied territory as the first woman from Spain to get to 100 caps, joining the ranks of 13 men's players who have represented La Roja more than a hundred times.

The Barcelona star was delighted to reach the milestone, and vowed that it will not be the last boundary she breaks, stating: "I’m happy because I never thought I would reach this mark.

"It’s the result of a lot of work through the years. Hopefully there will be many more matches to come, along with many titles as well."

What has been said about Putellas' milestone?

Following the confirmation of her vital cap, Spain boss Jorge Vilda was fast to sing his star's praises, highlighting her drive and intellectual grasp of the game as key strengths to her longevity near the summit of the sport.

"She’s young and, best of all, is passionate about football and understands it very well, which is not something every player has," he added.

"She has so much quality, sees things before others and executes everything with pace and style."

