Barcelona star Gerard Martin has backed his Egyptian team-mate Hamza Abdelkarim to fulfil his huge potential.

Speaking to Sport newspaper, Martin said: "Hamza Abdelkarim is a shy player, but he is a very hard-working young man, and frankly he is a wonderful person."

He continued: "We have started the season very well, and now it is time to pause for a few days, but we will come back with great desire."

The defender also revealed he works with a sports psychologist. "He helps me in both the good and the bad moments. In the good moments, he helps me to keep the same mentality so that I do not regress. And during periods of low confidence or few playing minutes or anything of that sort, he helps me to work day after day, and to improve my self-confidence and sense of security."

Asked about Lamine Yamal's claim that he is one of the most underrated footballers around, Martin responded: "Perhaps it is true that I do not get enough recognition from the outside. But the most important thing for me is that my team-mates, my family and the coach appreciate me."

One nickname has stuck. "The story about comparing you to Maldini? Eric Garcia in particular always calls me by that name. And there are some other players too, but Eric always calls me Maldini."

On the Ballon d'Or, he was emphatic: "Yamal deserves to win it, for me he is the best player, and therefore he should win it."

Martin went on to praise summer signing Rodri: "Rodri is a top-class player, and he has always been accustomed to this style of play, with possession of the ball, and so he adapted to us very quickly too. He has great experience, and this also shows in the key moments of matches."

Rodri had recently played down Barcelona's Champions League credentials, and Martin shrugged it off. "He said that for him Barcelona is not the leading favourite to win the Champions League, and that the team needs to improve some things. How do you see it from your point of view? Frankly, it does not matter much to me whether we are classified among the favourites or not. Because our goal remains to win the Champions League."

He stressed: "I do not think that being classified as favourites puts extra pressure on us, and likewise the absence of this classification does not remove the pressure, because we deal with the matter in the same way. And in the end, let those outside the club say what they want. We will focus on our work, and we will do everything we can to win it."

His fitness record also came up. "There is something striking. You have not suffered any injury since you became a Barcelona player. How so? Well, I broke my hand with the national team during the summer, but it is true. I do not know, I always try to take care of myself as much as possible, and so far I have been lucky not to suffer any injury, and I hope it continues that way."

On a possible contract renewal, he was clear: "Of course. I would be happy to continue here for more years. I am close to playing my 100th match, and so I hope to play another 100 matches, and whatever comes after that."

Would he sign for life? "Yes, definitely. Well, I have to deserve it, but yes, yes. So far things are going well."



