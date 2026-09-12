Barcelona have named their squad for tomorrow's trip to Levante, with the two sides meeting on Sunday at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in the fifth round of the Spanish league.

The Catalans arrive on the back of a perfect start. Four straight La Liga wins have carried them to the top of the table on 12 points, while Levante sit 13th with 5.

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German coach Hansi Flick picked 24 players, including Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim, who recently signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2030. Eric García also returns after missing the Champions League clash with Feyenoord through suspension.

Should he play, García will wear a protective mask to shield his nose following the injury he picked up against Valencia in La Liga. Injury continues to rule out Dutch star Frenkie de Jong and Sweden's Roony Bardghji.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczesny, Livakovic.

Defence: Joao Cancelo, Balde, Cubarsí, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martín, Koundé, Eric García.

Midfield: Bryan Fariñas, Gavi, Fermín López, Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ademi, Anthony Gordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Their last outing brought a thumping win. Barcelona swept aside the Netherlands' Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener.

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