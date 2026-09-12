Barcelona have announced their squad for the trip to hosts Levante, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, in the fifth round of the Spanish League.

The Catalans arrive on the back of a perfect start. Four straight La Liga wins have taken them top of the table on 12 points, while Levante sit 13th with 5.

Read also

Yamal closes in on Mbappé's historic record in the Champions League, with Haaland third

The black card appears for the first time in Europe: what is its role?

German coach Hansi Flick named 24 players. Among them is Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, whose contract Barcelona recently renewed until 2030. The list also welcomes back Eric García, who missed the clash with Feyenoord in the Champions League through suspension.

Should he feature, García will wear a protective mask to shield his nose after the injury he picked up against Valencia in La Liga. Dutch star Frenkie de Jong and Sweden's Roony Bardghji both remain sidelined for Barça through injury.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczęsny, Livaković.

Defence: João Cancelo, Balde, Cubarsí, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martín, Koundé, Eric García.

Midfield: Bryan Fariñas, Gavi, Fermín López, Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ad**, Anthony Gordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Barcelona ran riot in their last outing, thrashing the Netherlands' Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.