Barcelona smash own women's attendance world record in Wolfsburg win

Barcelona have made women's football history once more after the Blaugrana broke the world attendance record for the second time this year - taking their own spot at the top of the history books in the process - with their Champions League rout of Wolfsburg.

A rampant performance from the Blaugrana saw them emerge 5-1 victors over their visitors at Camp Nou, mere weeks after the team broke a two-decade-plus record to deliver the highest crowd figure for a women's football fixture this century, with 91,553 in attendance.

That game - a Clasico with local rivals Real Madrid - looked likely to stand the test of time for the near future, but mere weeks later, the club have topped themselves with another eye-watering gate figure.

What is the new attendance record?

Barcelona announced a new world record attendance of 91, 648 for their match aaginst Wolfsburg on Friday, with just shy of a hundred additional supporters more than the number posted against Madrid.

It, by default, also takes the records for the most-attended club football game in women's football, as well as fixture in Europe.

It also trumps the figures set by Barcelona's men's team this season, in both their own Clasico with Madrid (86,422) and their best European attendance of the campaign, against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month (79,468).

What has been said on the attendance?

Wolfsburg forward Tabea Wassmuth paid tribute to the vast crowd crammed into Camp Nou, but admitted her side needed to better themselves after a frustrating result.

"It was incredible to experience this atmosphere tonight, but it can’t be seen as an excuse," she told DAZN.

"Everyone has to accept that and has to make sure we’re better than what we showed tonight."

