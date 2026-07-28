Barcelona shock Saudi Arabia: 40 million euros the condition for parting with their star

As Marc Casadó boarded the plane carrying Barcelona's delegation to the East Midlands, his future hung in the air more than the aircraft itself. Manager Hansi Flick had just opened the door to his departure.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the German manager told the Catalan club's management he would not object to listening to offers for the young midfielder, convinced there is a numerical surplus in the position. That view holds even amid the injury to Frenkie de Jong and the uncertainty over whether he will need surgery.

Barcelona rejected an initial offer that fell short of their financial aspirations and decided to raise their demands, cashing in on the madness of the current summer market. The management set the sale price of Casadó, aged 22, at 40 million euros. Under financial fair play rules, that deal would represent pure profit for the club, as he is a La Masia graduate and his sale would not require any accounting depreciation.

Well aware of the scale of the interest surrounding him, Casadó has kept close to his famous agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes met a few days ago over a dinner table with president Joan Laporta, sporting director Deco and Alejandro Echevarría, on the eve of the presentation of Karim Adeyemi, another of his clients at the Gestifute agency.

Saudi interest continues to swirl around the player. Saudi clubs have shown their willingness to pay huge sums, as Al-Hilal did recently in paying 80 million euros for the 24-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville.

Casadó played the second half of Barcelona's 4-1 friendly win over Europa last Friday at the sports city.

His playing time has plummeted. Having racked up 2,447 minutes in the 2024-2025 season as the tenth most-used player, a spell that brought his first call-up to the Spanish national team, he saw his minutes drop last season to just 1,397 across all competitions. That left him eighteenth in the ranking of most-used players.