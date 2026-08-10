Barcelona will announce the departure of two players today, Monday, after the board approved two offers for them during the current summer transfer window, according to a press report.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" clarified that, alongside the announcement of Ronald Araujo's departure to Liverpool, Barcelona are also expected to confirm the exit of Jofre Torrents (19 years old) today.

The left-back will join Ajax Amsterdam, with Barcelona keeping a buy-back option.

Officials had expected to wrap up the deal yesterday. Ajax played their first match, though, and the announcement slipped to later today.

Michel Sanchez's side want Barcelona's young talent, who missed the trip to Udine on Saturday while he waited on his future.

Ajax have already signed Caio Henrique and have Owen Wijndal in their squad, and the latter has no intention of leaving at present. That is why sporting director Jordi Cruyff, who sees Jofre as a future full-back, may let him move to Celta Vigo to gain experience at a strong La Liga club, with the reserve side playing in the second division.