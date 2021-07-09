Barcelona seal Demir loan with €10m purchase option as 18-year-old forward joins B team

The promising youngster, who is highly regarded in his native Austria, is taking his undoubted potential to Catalunya

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Rapid Vienna that will see teenage forward Yusuf Demir link up with their B side on an initial season-long loan that includes a €10m purchase (£9m/$12m) option.

The highly-rated youngster moves to Catalunya in an arrangement that will cost the Blaugrana €500,000 up front.

The Liga giants are hoping to unlock further potential in the 18-year-old, who has tended to operate on the wing in his short career to date, and see him move through their system.

What has been said?

Barca have, in a statement on their official website, said: "Yusuf Demir is an 18-year-old Austrian who has been in the Rapid senior team for two seasons, playing 31 games and scoring six goals.

"He has also debuted for the senior national team.

"Demir is a top quality left-footer who can play all across the attack, mainly on the wing or in the middle. He may be young but he already has experience of playing at the highest level and knows how to score goals.

"Yusuf already knows what it's like to wear blaugrana colours because those are the colours of the Rapid second strip. He is the second Austrian to play for the club after the great Hans Krankl."

Who is Demir?

Istanbul-born Demir made his debut for Rapid in December 2019.

Barcelona have signed Austrian starlet Yusuf Demir 🤩



Last year, his agent told SPOX: "His technique and vision are outstanding. The way he plays he is reminiscent of Messi.



"Yussi is a big Messi fan. He loves everything Messi does. He used to always play in his shirts."#NXGN pic.twitter.com/Nvwr1afUfr — Goal (@goal) July 9, 2021

In September 2000, he became the youngest Austrian to score a goal in the Champions League when he netted in a qualifying clash with Gent at the age of 17 years, three months and 13 days old.

Having represented Austria at youth level, a senior bow was made in March 2021 when figuring in a World Cup qualifier with the Faroe Islands.

