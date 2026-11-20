Share Follow GOAL on Google

It was no ordinary win. It was a show of strength and a footballing declaration of war ahead of a historic encounter. Just days before hosting Barcelona in the Champions League, Azerbaijani club Sabah put on a devastating attacking display, crushing visitors Sumgayit 5-1 to stay top of the Azerbaijani league and send a stern warning to the Catalan giants.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona's historic visit to Baku next Wednesday in the Champions League group stage has prompted special preparations from hosts Sabah, starting with a long rest. The Azerbaijani league leaders brought their home game against Sumgayit forward to Friday, then hammered them at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium.

Sabah took control from the opening whistle and never let their opponents back into the game. Five goals followed, enough to make Cedric Badolo's 30th-minute strike for the home side look like a footnote.

Zander Sebferina opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Ivan Lepinjica added another in the 42nd. Tymoteusz Puchacz struck in the 55th, Aleksey Isayev in the 66th and Khayal Aliyev in the 75th. It was a goal fest that underlined Sabah's attacking firepower ahead of the Barcelona clash.

Sumgayit's task got even harder when referee Elvin Bayramov sent off Lucas Black half an hour in. Down to ten men for most of the match, they simply couldn't live with Sabah's tempo.

Advertisement Advertisement

The win was Sabah's seventh in 11 matches. They've lost just once and sit top of the table on 24 points, level with Neftchi. With 27 goals scored and only seven conceded, it's an impressive set of numbers for a club making their Champions League debut.

Related Topics

Next matches SAB Champions League 12:45 BAR Watch

Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas was brimming with confidence and ambition after the win. He said: "We will try to write one of those wonderful stories in the match against Barcelona. The Champions League exists to be enjoyed."

His team, he added, won't go into the match as victims but as a side looking to make history, proving that football doesn't recognise big names, only spirit and fight on the pitch.

Advertisement

Sabah will swap their 8,700-capacity home ground, the "Bank Respublika Arena", for the 68,700-capacity Baku Olympic Stadium. The move shows the scale of the historic occasion awaiting the club and their supporters.

For Sabah, this isn't just a group-stage match. It's the chance of a lifetime to write an unforgettable story and prove that a rising club can compete with the elite, even against one of the greatest clubs in the world.

Advertisement

Barcelona will have got the message loud and clear. Sabah go into the game in high spirits, buoyed by a five-goal win, top spot in the league and a coach who fears no one. Their supporters will pack the Olympic Stadium to the rafters, hoping for a historic night that could live long in the memory of European football.