Deco has broken his silence on the Julian Alvarez saga, the standout transfer story of last summer's window. Barcelona's sporting director watched his club chase the Argentine striker only to run into fierce resistance from Atletico Madrid, whose officials seemed willing to sanction a move anywhere but the Camp Nou.

The comments came during an interview on "El Món a Rac1", hosted by Jordi Basté. Alvarez was always going to dominate the conversation after months of controversy over Barcelona's interest and Atletico's furious response.

At first Deco stuck to clarifying the club's negotiating stance, telling the newspaper "Sport": "We have the information available, and we handled matters properly. We made an offer and did not receive any reply."

"Most of what was raised about the matter was through the media," he added. "We spoke to them with full respect, and they told us from the beginning that they did not want to sell him. You cannot keep bringing up the same subject over and over again. The matter relates to media pressure more than to actual reality, and there is no longer anything that warrants discussion."

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Asked directly whether Barcelona had pushed Alvarez to publicly state his desire to leave Atletico, Deco was blunt. His answer was a single word: "no".

He was equally careful not to reignite the row when the subject turned to Miguel Angel Gil Marin. Atletico's chief executive had launched serious accusations at Barcelona's leadership after the Champions League draw for the 2026-2027 season, criticism that bordered on insult.

"I cannot say much beyond what reality dictates," Deco continued. "We made an official and proper offer. I can only speak about my personal situation, and I cannot go into the details of any agreements that may have been made (between Atletico and Julian Alvarez)."

To make his point, he reached back to his own playing days. "I can speak about my experience as a player: the president of Porto, Pinto da Costa, did not allow me to leave for Barcelona, as he asked me to stay for a year, on the understanding that the following year I would be able to move to any destination I wished. I did indeed stay, and my only option was to perform well and wait for the following year."

"After a year had passed, I received an offer from Chelsea, which included a higher financial return, but I wanted to join Barcelona, and at that point Pinto da Costa told me I was free to choose my destination, so I moved to Barcelona," he noted.

Deco also denied that Barcelona's offer involved payment in six instalments. "No, when we made the offer, worth 100 million euros, it stipulated payment over three seasons, exactly as other clubs do," he said. "In fact there are clubs that pay us their dues over five seasons!", he joked.

He then moved to draw a line under any personal feud with his Atletico counterpart, Mateu Alemany. "I have no problem with Mateu. I do not know whether he has a problem with me, because I have not committed any offence against him. We worked together at Barcelona. Did we talk about Julian this summer? He did not respond to the offers we made him regarding Julian."

"The discussion about finding an out-and-out striker (a number 9) is a little long," he continued. "There are few out-and-out strikers who are good at this role. There is Haaland, and we had the best, Robert. And also Luis Suarez. Few possess this type of player."

"In my day, there was Eto'o, but he was not an out-and-out striker because he moved around a lot, like Raphinha," he pointed out. "Now we have Paris Saint-Germain, who do not have an out-and-out striker. The presence of an out-and-out striker determines the style of play, and here our coach has a clear vision of how to play."

"Last year we had Ferran," he concluded. "Before that, he was a winger, and now he is closer to an out-and-out striker, but out-and-out strikers were different from today's strikers. We should not worry about this matter too much. At the moment, we do not need a goalscorer because Raphinha, with the coach's vision, is performing extremely well. Gabriel Jesus is skilled at combining with his teammates and moves well, and there is also Hamza Abdelkarim, who is more like a classic number 9 inside the box."

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