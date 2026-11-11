"Barcelona's most serious problem": Kroos attacks Flick's philosophy and gives an exceptional assessment of Yamal

Despite his admiration for the football Barcelona play under Hansi Flick, Toni Kroos, the Real Madrid legend, does not believe the team lacks some of the ingredients to compete for the Champions League title, warning that its attacking style could turn into a weakness against opponents capable of exploiting the spaces behind their high defensive line.
Kroos placed Barcelona alongside Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among Europe's strongest sides. Attacking superiority, though, does not guarantee continental success. He pointed to the clash with Atletico Madrid and the trouble the Catalans endured against Paris Saint-Germain, when they ran into opponents who know how to close down spaces and limit their threat.
The newspaper Sport carried the German's remarks from his own podcast: "Barcelona always try to create more chances than their opponents, but in the Champions League you face teams that can score several goals in a single match. You also face opponents who defend exceptionally and do not let you play your usual style, and then you have to know how to defend yourself."
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Special praise for Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal, by contrast, drew exceptional praise from Kroos, who lingered on his performance against Atletico Madrid. "Lamine Yamal's first 25 minutes were absolutely exceptional. It is the kind of performance that makes you believe one player can change a match on his own. Every dangerous Barcelona attack seemed to go through him, and that was not because his teammates were finding him in ideal positions, but because he was creating the advantage himself, beating opponents and creating chances thanks to his individual brilliance. At one moment he makes you imagine as if he is telling his teammates: just pass me the ball, and we will turn the match around."
Cubarsi stands alone: Kroos pinpoints Barcelona's most serious problems
The former Real Madrid man turned to what he sees as the squad's gravest flaw: the absence of defenders who can handle one-on-one situations once an opponent beats the high press and finds vast space behind the defensive line. Kroos cited Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano. Barcelona, he reckons, have nobody they can leave alone against a striker, with 30 metres of space behind him, and trust to contain the situation.
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Pau Cubarsi escaped the criticism. Kroos called him the best defender in the team by a clear margin, prizing his strength in individual duels and the pace that lets him deal with difficult situations. The rest of the defensive options drew reservations. "When I look at the other three defenders, I do not see any player I trust to defend on his own against a striker, with 30 metres of open space behind him."
Beat Barcelona's press, he added, and huge spaces open up in front of opponents, while the defenders tasked with covering them lack the pace and the exceptional defensive ability the job demands.
Upamecano and Alphonso Davies would be a different matter. Kroos stressed he would feel no worry with those two defending that space. The task becomes far harder, he noted, with Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin and players of that type.
For all the criticism, Kroos left no doubt about his admiration for Barcelona's style. "Personally, I absolutely love the way Barcelona play. I think the football they produce is wonderful and highly enjoyable to watch, but the problem is that they do not have the exceptional defensive quality needed to apply this style without exposing themselves to serious problems."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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