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Pau Cubarsí, the Barcelona and Spain defender, has revealed some of the moving moments in his football career, speaking about situations he has never forgotten since the start of his journey with football, alongside aspects of his personal and family life, and the people who played an important role in shaping his character on and off the pitch.

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Pau Cubarsí is enjoying one of the best spells of his career despite his tender age, having become a key pillar of the defence for both Spain and Barcelona. His strong personality and technical ability have earned him the trust of coach Hansi Flick. Behind the early success, though, lie stories of hard graft, sacrifice and unforgettable moments, some of which the young defender recounted in an interview with "The Athletic".

The Barcelona man recalled one of the biggest moments of his international career: the night he denied Argentina a certain goal in the 2026 World Cup final. He intervened to clear the ball away from Marcos Senesi in stoppage time of extra time, preserving Spain's one-goal lead at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and helping his country to be crowned world champions.

Cubarsí spoke about the moments leading up to his decisive intervention, saying, as reported by the website of "Cadena SER" radio: "The ball didn't go in, and I breathed a sigh of relief. The first thing I thought was: okay, one attack left, I have to defend it before I become world champion". He remembers Lionel Messi moving the ball on the edge of the penalty area and Senesi breaking in behind the Spanish defence, before he noticed a dangerous space between himself and Mikel Merino.

The youngster added that he knew he had to act fast to snuff out the attack. "I knew I had to jump towards him with all my strength and leave it to chance", he said. He cleared the ball and collapsed to the ground, exhausted, keeping his head on the grass without looking back until he was sure it had not crossed the line. Only then did he grasp the magnitude of the intervention that had saved his country.

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After the final whistle, Cubarsí celebrated the triumph with his team-mates. Then came another surprise: the news that he had been named the tournament's best young player. "I was stunned", he said. "I knew I had a chance because few young players reach a World Cup final, but my only goal was to give my best and help Spain win the title".

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Away from the pitch, Cubarsí spoke about the huge role his family played in getting him here, proud that he can now improve his parents' lives after years of sacrifice. "My father no longer works in the family business, so he can now attend matches with me and enjoy life. Contributing to their retirement, as their son, fills me with pride. We can enjoy this life together, because if I have reached where I am now, it is thanks to their sacrifices", he said. The family business now runs under the watch of his uncle and cousin.

The Spanish defender also opened up on his interests off the pitch, admitting a love of cars and a habit of keeping tabs on the new models. His parents, though, are in no rush to see him behind the wheel of anything flash while he is still so young. "I love cars, and I take a look now and then at the new models, but my parents are not keen on the idea of me driving a fancy car when I am only nineteen years old", he said with a laugh. "They told me to wait a little, until I mature and gain more experience".

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To finish, Cubarsí named the two defenders who inspire him: Barcelona legends Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué. He admires the contrast in their styles. "I admire both styles, the stubborn defender and the technically gifted defender. Piqué had a more important role in building play, but Puyol was pivotal in terms of mentality and personality", he said, pointing to his own desire to blend defensive steel with technical quality across his career.