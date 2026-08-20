Julian Alvarez's dream move to Barcelona looks set to be shelved, at least for now, and the Blaugrana have responded by activating their alternative plan to fill the most important slot in Hansi Flick's line-up.

Journalist David Sanchez revealed on Radio Marca a secret move in the Camp Nou corridors, after it became clear that signing the Atletico Madrid striker this summer was impossible.

Atletico's board flatly refuse to let go of one of their best players, if not their very best. That stance has forced sporting director Deco to hunt for realistic solutions for some time.

A clear request from Flick

Flick's message to the board was blunt: he wants a new out-and-out number 9 to complete the set-up. He sees a team crying out for a poacher who can bring fresh attacking dimensions and score consistently, especially in a season where the club aims to fight hard on every front.

Barcelona's problem is simple. Their main targets are top-class names, and the clubs holding them have no intention of letting go easily. With the window closing in, the options have shrunk dramatically for Laporta's board.

Ayoze Perez: the surprise name

One surprising name has surfaced as a genuine and attractive alternative. Spain international Ayoze Perez, the Villarreal striker, is an option Flick greatly admires, according to Sanchez. The coach knows his qualities well and believes he can adapt quickly to the Blaugrana style, thanks to his energy, vast experience and ability to fill multiple attacking positions rather than only leading the line.

At 32, Ayoze brings extensive experience at the highest level, and he is tied to Villarreal until 2028. The Yellow Submarine will demand a hefty fee to part with him, but his contract situation will not stand in the way of a deal.

His release clause sits at around 30 million euros, a figure that is negotiable and could drop should the two clubs enter direct talks.

Sanchez reports that the player himself is completely open to the switch. Should Barcelona decide to move officially and contact Villarreal, Ayoze will do everything he can to realise his dream and pull on the Blaugrana shirt this summer.