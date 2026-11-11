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Barcelona Atlètic have received positive news regarding the progress of attacking midfielder Juan Hernández, after the young player began touching the ball again, a new step within the final phase of his rehabilitation programme to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

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Hernández is 19 years old. He suffered the injury at the end of last April, then went under the knife to repair a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament.

That was the injury that halted him during one of his best spells with Barcelona Atlètic. He had caught the eye with a string of outstanding performances and earned more than one chance to train with the first team under Hansi Flick.

For a player enjoying a remarkable season, the blow landed hard. He had scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists in 30 matches, making him one of the standout members of the reserve side.

Barcelona's management rewarded him for all that by renewing his contract until 2028, with an option to extend for an additional season.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the player began his recovery with a special training programme in the gym at the Joan Gamper facility, before gradually moving on to work with the ball. It is a sign of how well he is responding to the various stages of rehabilitation.

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Hernández is one of the talents Barcelona are banking on for their future project. He came through the club's youth sides and caught the eye with Barcelona Atlètic, the reserve team that competes in the Spanish fourth division, and he earned chances to feature in the first-team squads under Flick last season.

On 23 April, Barcelona officially announced that the player had torn the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during a training session at the sports city, confirming he needed surgery.

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Right now, Barcelona have no desire to rush his return and risk a possible setback, even though around six and a half months have passed since the operation.

The timing of this positive news matters for Barcelona Atlètic, who are struggling with a long list of absences. Several of their players have been called up by their national teams, and the injuries to Landry Farré and Guille Víctor pushed the club to request the postponement of their fixture against Girona B.

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Winger Sama Noumoko is following a similar rehabilitation path, with his return to the pitch expected during next January.

Juan Hernández is one of the brightest rising attacking talents in the "La Masia" academy. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from the youth ranks of Real Zaragoza and worked his way up through the club's teams until he reached Barcelona Atlètic.

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Versatility sets the Spaniard apart. He can operate as a playmaker, feature on the wings or lead the line as an out-and-out striker, building his game on individual skill, the ability to drive forward with the ball and a knack for creating chances.

Barcelona's management showed their faith in the Spain youth international by renewing his contract in February 2026 until 30 June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional season, after deciding to officially promote him to the reserve side.

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He has also appeared in first-team squads before, including the one for the Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague. The coaching staff are clearly tracking his development and weighing up a future opportunity with the senior side.