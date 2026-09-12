Barcelona or Real Madrid: Spanish newspaper reveals El Zabiri's dream

Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri has burst into La Liga with a bang, scoring 5 goals in the first five rounds to become one of Racing Santander's standout phenomena at the start of the season.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" shone a light on Zabiri's brilliance today, Saturday, noting that Racing Santander bolstered their ranks considerably over the summer in a bid to secure survival, after many years away from the top flight.

The historic club, backed by a huge fanbase, want to reclaim their identity on the pitch and deliver a season worthy of their return to La Liga.

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Sergio Canales, Iván Martín and Pablo García were among the Cantabrian club's most notable signings, while Zabiri emerged as one of the players tipped to make the difference. The Moroccan arrived on loan from Stade Rennes and quickly became the team's main attacking reference point.

Those 5 goals in 5 rounds place Zabiri second in La Liga's top scorer standings behind Raphinha, level with Camello and Roberto Fernández.

His last two came today, Saturday, during the 2-1 win over Deportivo Alavés, who had led.

A goal every 57 minutes

Zabiri is scoring a goal every 57 minutes in his La Liga start, and Racing Santander's fans are celebrating every one.

The young Moroccan got his chance in the starting line-up against Elche and scored a hat-trick that fired his team to a 3-2 win in the third round.

In a previous video clip, Zabiri spoke about his ambitions and made no secret of his desire to play for Barcelona, saying: "My goal is to play for Barcelona. Since I was young I loved Barcelona. When I was little I loved it a lot."

He added: "My whole family supports Barcelona. Messi is a legend. I looked especially at Suárez, and also at Griezmann, who is very similar to me as a left-footed player."

"Sport" noted the "great passion" for Barcelona in Morocco, and that Zabiri, 21, grew up following the Catalan club.

For now, the player is expected to return to France's Stade Rennes next summer, where a contract ties him until 2029.

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