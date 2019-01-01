Barcelona not expecting January sales amid Todibo & Vidal transfer talk

Ernesto Valverde is not planning on parting with any members of the his squad at Camp Nou, with full focus locked on those at his disposal

Ernesto Valverde does not foresee any of his players departing in January, with Milan-linked defender Jean-Clair Todibo returning to the squad for Saturday's game against Deportivo .

Teenager Todibo, 19, has played just 77 minutes in for Valverde's side this season, and his only start came against back in October.

That has led to speculation the Frenchman could be jettisoned to club Milan next month, though Valverde included Todibo in the 20-man squad Barca named on Friday.

Arturo Vidal is another player who has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with reports claiming the Chile international stormed out of training upon leaning he would not be starting Wednesday's Clasico.

However, Valverde does not expect to lose Todibo or Vidal in the next window as he looks to deliver a third straight LaLiga title.

"I'm really happy with the players I've got," he told a news conference. "I don't expect any modifications."

Though Todibo and Vidal were both named in the group to face Alaves, teenager Ansu Fati was not included.

The club later confirmed Fati faced a spell on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Sergio Busquets missed the goalless draw with Real Madrid because of illness, though Valverde expects the midfielder to return this weekend.

"I hope so; he trained normally today," Valverde said.

"The fever seems to have gone away, he should be able to play."

The fallout from a Clasico stalemate with the Blancos continues to rumble on in , but Valverde is reluctant to be drawn into a debate with Madrid regarding perceived injustice when it comes to the use of VAR.

He said: "People will always be talking after Clasicos - this was one where we had a two-month build up to it and the post-Clasico debates will always be intense.

"Some people play football on the pitch, some are in the press room, we've all got to eat! That's what our jobs are.

"I really don't like getting involved in these discussions, there's nothing to be gained. Controversies are always going to be part of football."

Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu had said he intended to write a letter to the Spanish Football Federation complaining about the use of VAR in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

However, Valverde stressed that the use of technology will never bring an end to the controversies that occur during a game and different clubs will feel aggrieved throughout the season.

"We have talked about this before, with VAR the polemics won't end," he said.

"It is united to football, is in many conversations, many previews and post matches, social gatherings.

"Sometimes we forget that the VAR is here to help the referee but it's the referee who judges.

"Sometimes one club complains, sometimes others. I have the feeling that 2020 will remain the same."