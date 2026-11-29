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Barcelona's sporting department have placed young French defender Joane Gadou of Borussia Dortmund under observation, given the remarkable progress of the 19-year-old, who has become one of the rising names at centre-back in the Bundesliga.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona are tracking Gadou's development closely. Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs are also keen on the player, whose stock has risen since his move to Dortmund.

Dortmund signed the French defender from Red Bull Salzburg for €12 million last summer, the report adds. The deal fits the German club's long-running model: find young talent, develop it, then either reap the rewards on the pitch or sell on later for a bigger fee.

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Gadou caught the eye in last Tuesday's Champions League clash with Arsenal. He set up team-mate Maximilian Beier for the 55th-minute equaliser as the game finished 1-1.

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The young defender surged forward from the back before slipping the ball to his team-mate inside the box, and the move earned widespread praise after the game.

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His tactical flexibility means he can play at centre-back or fill in at right-back.

That versatility gives him added value for clubs hunting defenders who can do more than one job.

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At 1.95 metres, he brings physical strength, pace and the ability to win aerial duels, along with real quality on the ball and the composure to build play from the back.

Gadou started out in France with ES Nangis before joining the Paris Saint-Germain academy in 2020, aged 13.

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He impressed for the youth sides and even made the first-team squad for some matches under Luis Enrique. He never played a competitive game, though.

In September 2024 he moved to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, who gave him his chance in the first team.

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He made 33 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg in 2025-26 before joining Borussia Dortmund last May on a contract until 2031.

Dortmund said they had followed the player's development since his time at Paris Saint-Germain and see great potential and a bright future in him.

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On the international stage, Gadou has represented France's youth sides from Under-16 to Under-19, and he captained his country at the 2024 Under-17 European Championship.

He has also played eight matches for France's Under-19 side.

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According to the "Sport" report, Barcelona are assessing the French defender's progress as part of their wider scouting of the young talent market. His price could reach around €50 million if Dortmund decide to sell him next summer.

The report suggests that "good relations between the two clubs could help Barcelona if their monitoring turns into a formal move".