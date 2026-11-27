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Andreas Christensen's injury problems continue, and he is now most likely to miss Barcelona's La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor on Sunday.

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Hansi Flick, meanwhile, plans to stick with young defender Alex Campos, who caught the eye on his first appearance for the team.

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According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Danish defender sat out group training on Friday and worked individually instead. Unless his condition suddenly improves, he's unlikely to travel to La Coruna on Saturday.

Christensen felt pain in training shortly after returning from injury. Last Friday, the club announced he was suffering from minor discomfort and was a doubt for the Villarreal game.

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It's the latest chapter in a long list of injury troubles that have limited his ability to play regularly for Barcelona.

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Physical problems have kept the former Chelsea man out of more than half of the matches since he joined Barca four years ago.

Sitting out the Deportivo game would make it three consecutive absences for Christensen, after he missed the Villarreal fixture and the game against Sabah in Baku.

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He arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, once his contract with the English club had expired.

The Dane had already won the Champions League with the London club in 2021.

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With Christensen still out, Flick will keep relying on Alex Campos, one of the main beneficiaries of the team's recent shortage at the back.

The youngster made his first official appearance for the first team against Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League. He came on in the second half and impressed, earning praise without misplacing a single pass.

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Campos is expected to travel with the first team to La Coruna for another chance to be among Flick's options. That's a blow for the B team, though. They need him for their clash with Terrassa at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, an important game in the race for top spot.

Pau Cubarsi is expected to be fit for the starting line-up and to partner Gerard Martin at centre-back.

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Flick may choose to rest Martin, though, bringing in Eric Garcia in the middle and keeping Jules Kounde at right-back.

Better news comes with Rodri Hernandez, who is back in group training. He still needs to regain his match rhythm, so a start looks unlikely, but he could get some minutes ahead of the tough clash with Atletico Madrid.

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Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 36 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid and five ahead of Atletico in third.