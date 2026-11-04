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Yosua Arya

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe's teenage Champions League goalscoring record after Aston Villa masterclass

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Lamine Yamal continues to rewrite the history books, becoming the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history following his latest strike against Aston Villa. The Barcelona sensation has officially surpassed a prestigious European record previously held by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

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Yamal rewrites European history

Barca star Yamal made history against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, officially becoming the highest-scoring player under the age of 20 in the history of the Champions League.

His crucial latest strike took his impressive career tally to 14 goals in Europe's premier club competition. The Barcelona number 10 continues to cement his undeniable status as one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football today.

Eclipsing a Real Madrid star

By finding the back of the net in the clash against Aston Villa, Yamal officially surpassed the impressive benchmark previously set by Mbappe. The current Madrid forward had scored 13 times in the elite competition while he was still a teenager playing in France.

Yamal had already sent a warning to the history books when he equalled Mbappe by scoring ten Champions League goals before celebrating his 19th birthday. Now, the dynamic Barcelona winger stands entirely alone at the very top of the teenage scoring charts.

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A rapid rise to the top

Yamal's latest record-breaking feat is even more remarkable given his rapid and relentless emergence on the European stage. It has taken the Spanish teenager just 37 Champions League appearances to reach the figure of 14 goals in the prestigious competition.

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He has seamlessly transitioned into senior European football, quickly establishing himself as an indispensable part of the Blaugrana attack. The youngster has consistently delivered on the biggest stages, proving that his incredible talent translates perfectly against top-tier continental opposition.

Extending his European legacy

Perhaps the most daunting prospect for Barcelona's European rivals is that Yamal still has plenty of time to drastically extend his newly established record. The winger will not celebrate his 20th birthday until next July, providing him with extensive opportunities in the current campaign to further increase his goalscoring tally.

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Yamal will now shift his immediate focus to his side's upcoming domestic and European fixtures. He will be eager to propel Barca deeper into the tournament while simultaneously putting his teenage goalscoring record completely out of reach for future generations.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.