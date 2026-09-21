Barcelona's head of scouting, Joao Amaral, ran the rule over Atletico Paranaense defender Arthur Diaz in Curitiba on Sunday, days after Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti handed the teenager a call-up.

According to Sport, Diaz ranks among the brightest emerging defenders in the Brazilian league. His progress at Atletico Paranaense has been striking enough for Ancelotti to name him in the Samba squad, all at just 19 years old.

A regular starter now, Diaz has helped Atletico Paranaense climb to third in the Brazilian league after 28 rounds with 49 points, trailing only the two giants Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Standing 1.88 metres tall, Diaz combines serious physical presence with advanced technical quality. He is naturally left-footed, yet plays at a level that makes him look almost two-footed, and his passing is reliable over both short distances and longer balls.

Pace and recovery are further strengths, and he slots comfortably into either central defensive position on both sides. His quality and his personality on the pitch give him exactly the attributes Barcelona look for.

Website "Um Dois Esportes" placed Joao Amaral in Curitiba on Sunday to watch Diaz during Atletico Paranaense's clash with Bahia at the Arena da Baixada. The hosts won 2-1, sealed when goalkeeper Mycael saved a penalty in stoppage time.

Diaz played the full 90 minutes, picked up a yellow card and impressed on the left of a back three alongside Juan Felipe Aguirre and Dantas.

It was his 26th appearance in the Brazilian league this season, with only two matches missed through an accumulation of cards. He also reached his 50th match for the Atletico Paranaense first team, a club he is tied to until December 2028.

Um Dois Esportes confirmed that "Joao Amaral's arrival in Brazil represents an indication of the possibility of Barcelona entering the race to sign the player, particularly against England's Tottenham. During the current transfer window, an offer from the London club worth 21 million euros for 80% of the player's economic rights was rejected".

The same source lists Barcelona as the tenth European club chasing the young defender. Atletico Madrid, Como under Cesc Fabregas and Benfica are also keen, along with English trio Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

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