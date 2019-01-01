Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

'Barcelona had only one job at Anfield' - Liverpool's comeback sends Twitter into meltdown

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
Against all odds, Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from a three-goal deficit to advance to the final of the Champions League

Liverpool's 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League semi-final clash sent Twitter into meltdown as football enthusiasts shared their views of the results.

Coming off a 3-0 loss to the La Liga champions at Camp Nou last Wednesday, the Reds overturned the deficit with doubles from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, which gave them a 4-3 aggregate win at Anfield.

Article continues below

The triumph sealed Liverpool's spot in the final billed for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, but fans on social media are clearly not pleased with the performance of the Spanish giants in England, who have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Editors' Picks

 

Close