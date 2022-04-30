Barcelona Femeni lose to Wolfsburg in Women's Champions League as 45-match win streak snapped

Barcelona Femeni saw their 45-match win streak snapped on Saturday by Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, as the German side emerged with a 2-0 victory.

Despite going down on the day, Barcelona still advanced to the final with a 5-3 aggregate win.

They will meet the winner of Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon for the chance to be crowned champions of Europe in Turin at the Allianz Stadium.

Record-breaking Femeni interest

Barcelona Femeni's win streak has fuelled record-breaking interest in the team, with a recent quarter-final clash against Real Madrid drawing a historic crowd of 91,553 to Camp Nou.

They boast a cast of world class talent, including 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, which has been more than enough to accelerate the growth of the women's game in Spain.

Xavi, the head coach of the men's team, has called them an inspiration.

"For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year," the Spanish head coach told reporters.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play. They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep [Guardiola's] Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

When did Barcelona Femeni last lose?

This was their first defeat since June 1, 2021, when they fell 4-3 to Atletico Madrid.

BARCELONA FEMENI'S 45-GAME WINNING STREAK IS ENDED BY WOLFSBURG 😱



Despite the loss, Barcelona still qualified for the Women's Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/xVJOoaMuBr — GOAL (@goal) April 30, 2022

