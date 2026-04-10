Barcelona face match-fixing allegations over Rashford

Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit, has strongly criticised Barcelona’s attempts to renegotiate the buy-back clause for English striker Marcus Rashford, describing the Catalan club’s behaviour as unacceptable.

Speaking on the podcast “Stick to Football”, Neville said: “Rashford moved to Barcelona, played over 40 games, scored 11 goals and provided more than 10 assists; he looked dangerous once again. The player deserves credit; he has certainly regained his form.”

He then turned to the transfer fee, stating in a sharp tone: “But now Barcelona want to say they can’t pay the full agreed sum of £26 million? That’s ridiculous!”

The Red Devils legend continued: “Manchester United loaned him out at a time when the club desperately needed to, and included a very reasonable clause in the contract. Rashford performed well, his market value rose slightly, and suddenly they want to haggle? No, that is unacceptable.”

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He then delivered a blunt message to his former club: “United must stand firm. End this farce. This is how Barcelona operate in every window. If you want the player, pay what you agreed or send him back—it’s that simple.”

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan with a mandatory £26 million buy-out clause, a move designed to reignite his career after a recent dip in form at United.