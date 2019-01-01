Valderde: Motivation no issue for Barcelona against Celta Vigo before Liverpool tie

The Blaugrana head to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday, but their head coach insists they will be motivated against the La Liga strugglers

champions will not be lacking any motivation when they take on , according to Ernesto Valverde.

Barca claimed their second successive title by overcoming last time out, and followed that triumph up with a 3-0 win over in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Valverde's side travel to Anfield for the second leg on Tuesday, three days after facing Celta, who sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.

And with the title already wrapped up, Valverde confirmed there would be changes to his side, but insisted motivating Barca will not be an issue.

"We prepare for the game like any other, with the intention of adding three points," Valverde told a news conference.

"We come into this game after three weeks with a lot of effort and we are going to make changes because they are necessary. There will be changes and the team will be motivated, that I can guarantee.

"We have a good result for the first leg, but the tie is not closed, we know what Liverpool are capable of, although there will be time to worry about that game.

"I know that this tie will be tough, but you have to focus on Celta."

Despite acknowledging that he would take the opportunity to rotate his squad, Valverde dismissed that the changes would give Barca an edge over Liverpool, who face on Saturday in what could prove a pivotal game in the Premier League title race.

"We both have games this weekend. They're playing for a league title, we've won ours already," Valverde said.

"When we played at Camp Nou they had had a day extra rest. I don't think these factors are that important, maybe a slight advantage but it's no big thing."