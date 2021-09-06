Barcelona star Dest forced out with injury in first half of USMNT's clash with Canada
Barcelona defender Sergino Dest was forced out of the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifying clash with Canada with an ankle injury.
Dest was forced out in the 44th minute after what was a fairly bright start as the Barca star pulled up injured just moments before halftime.
He was replaced by DeAndre Yedlin, robbing the U.S. of another starter after already beginning the game without Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Zack Steffen.
Dest's impact
Dest started Sunday's game on the right after previously playing out left in the USMNT's qualifying opener.
He struggled in that opener against El Salvador, prompting Gregg Berhalter to restore him to the more familiar right-back spot with Antonee Robinson coming in to play on the left.
Dest started well, helping create a chance that was pushed away by Milan Borjan, before suffering his injury just before the half.