Xavi Pascual has cut short his second spell at Barcelona. The former Barca boss was tied down until 2028, but the Spaniard has walked away for a fresh challenge with UAE side Dubai, signing a deal that runs until 2029.

Dubai general manager Dejan Kaminjasevic explained how it happened. Pascual triggered the release clause in his Barcelona contract, worth around 400,000 euros, once last season wrapped up. It was the third campaign running in which the team ended empty-handed.

He had only put pen to paper at Barcelona last November. His final season, though, unravelled into disappointment. Baskonia knocked them out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage, they missed the EuroLeague knockouts, and Valencia beat them in the Spanish league final.

Behind the move lies Pascual's hunger for something new. He guided Barcelona to the EuroLeague title back in 2010 during his first stint, and now takes charge of a Dubai project intent on building a team that can compete hard at continental level.

According to Kaminjasevic, the coach chose to leave with two years still left on his deal, giving it up to sign fresh terms in Dubai that closely mirror what he had at Barcelona.

The Emirati club's general manager added: "He left Barcelona despite having a two-year contract, and gave it up in order to sign a new contract that closely resembles the contract he had at Barcelona, and therefore it is certain that he did not come for the money."