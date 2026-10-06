Paris Saint-Germain have sent a message to their former player, Lionel Messi, ahead of his final match in an Argentina shirt.

Messi closes out his international career tonight, pulling on the Argentina shirt one last time against Benin in front of his home fans at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

PSG wanted to mark the occasion with a post on social media.

The two-time European champions, who welcomed "the Flea" into their ranks between 2021 and 2023, wrote: "The end of an unforgettable chapter with Argentina. Enjoy it, Leo."

The Inter Miami star decided to retire from international football after Argentina lost to Spain in the final of the 2026 World Cup.

He led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title across 207 international appearances, scoring 125 goals and setting up 68 more.

Strangely, Barcelona stayed silent. The club where Messi spent so many years and achieved so much sent nothing at all.

At the start of last month, Barcelona had left a comment on the post in which Messi announced his international retirement, only to delete it shortly afterwards.

Come the night of farewell, there was nothing from Barcelona. Paris, by contrast, where the Flea played only briefly, made sure to back the Argentine on this historic occasion.



