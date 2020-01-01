Barcelona confirm Griezmann could miss rest of La Liga campaign with injury

The France international is likely to miss the last two matches of the season after suffering a muscle injury

have confirmed Antoine Griezmann has suffered a muscle injury and will could miss the remainder of their campaign.

The 29-year-old forward started for Quique Setien's team as they beat 1-0 on Saturday, but he had to be replaced at half-time, with Luis Suarez coming on to partner Lionel Messi up front.

Setien confirmed after the game that the international had asked to come off because he was feeling some discomfort after the first half.

Griezmann had to undergo scans on his right leg on Sunday which revealed he had suffered an injury and the Catalan side are unsure how long he will be kept out of action.

❗[LATEST NEWS] Tests this morning have shown that Antoine Griezmann has a quadriceps muscle injury in his right leg. He is not available for selection and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.https://t.co/G7caKZS9Io pic.twitter.com/7jxrypVRsj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2020

"Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg," a statement on the club's website confirmed.

"He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability."

Griezmann will at least be unavailable for Thursday's match against Osasuna, but will likely miss the final clash with Deportivo on July 19.

Griezmann, who joined the Camp Nou outfit from last summer, has scored nine goals in 35 appearances in La Liga this term.

The attacker's injury will likely see Suarez return to the starting XI for the last two matches, as Setien confirmed on Saturday that he was just being rested after playing five games in a row.

The Catalan side are second in the Spanish top-flight and trail leaders by one point.

Barca will then turn their attention to their campaign, which resumes on August 8 when they face in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first match in in Febraury before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.