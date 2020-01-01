Barcelona concern as Busquets ruled out of Spain game with knee injury

The midfielder will miss the Nations League game with Germany, and is set to have a scan on Monday

Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of ’s game with on account of a knee injury, with the midfielder set for an MRI scan.

The Spanish FA confirmed Busquets’ absence from Tuesday’s Nations League game, with the defensive midfielder’s problem confirmed as a ligament sprain in the left knee which he picked up during the recent draw with .

Busquets did not take part in training on Sunday, and will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to assess the extent of the problem.

More teams

While Busquets’ absence is a blow to Spain, as Luis Enrique’s side need a win over Germany on Tuesday to overhaul their opponents at the top of Nations League Group A4, there will be anxious people monitoring the situation at Camp Nou.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Barca have made a slow start to the current domestic campaign and hold eighth place in , nine points adrift of leaders - albeit with two games in hand.

The Catalans return to Liga action on Saturday with a trip to , and taking on Diego Simeone’s side at the Wanda Metropolitano without Busquets would be a mammoth task.

Should Busquets miss out, & Herzegovina international and summer signing from , Miralem Pjanic, is likely to be the man handed the task of filling the 32-year-old’s boots and providing the shield for Barca’s defence.

Busquets is one of the most decorated players in the game, with eight La Liga titles, six titles, six Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues - along with a World Cup and European Championship to his name.

However, his form has not been great this season and there have been calls for coach Ronald Koeman to replace him with new signing Pjanic.

Dropping Busquets would have been unthinkable even 12 months ago, so the injury - if it proves to be anything other than minor - could ensure Koeman does not have to have an awkward conversation.

While Barcelona have stuttered domestically, they have made a perfect start to the - with three wins from as many games to top Group G from Juventus, and Ferencvaros.

Following the trip to Madrid to face Atletico, Barca have games with Dynamo Kiev, Osasuna, Ferencvaros and Cadiz.