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Barcelona set an unwanted historic record after conceding two goals within the first 7 minutes of their match against Villarreal on Sunday in the 13th round of La Liga, a shocking start for the Catalan side at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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Tajon Buchanan put Villarreal ahead in the fifth minute, and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh.

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According to Spanish statistics account "MisterChip", Barcelona hadn't been two goals down 7 minutes into a La Liga match since 21 December 1980. That day, Athletic Bilbao struck in the fourth and seventh minutes, both goals coming from Manu Sarabia, father of current Espanyol coach Eder Sarabia.

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Sarabia went on to complete his hat-trick as Barcelona lost 4-1.

Sunday's collapse, though, had no precedent at the Catalan club's home ground. Never before in their La Liga history had Barcelona conceded twice so quickly on their own turf.

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Oluwaseyi's strike, which made it 2-0 after just 6 minutes and 10 seconds, is also the fastest second goal Barcelona have ever conceded at home in La Liga.

The previous quickest came against Valencia in 1932, when Barcelona trailed by two by the eighth minute before fighting back to win 3-2. Against Real Madrid in 2025, they conceded the second in the 14th minute, then turned the match around to win 4-3.

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Buchanan's goal meant plenty to the Canadian, too. He has scored just two goals in 29 La Liga away matches.

Both have come against Barcelona. The first arrived in Villarreal's 3-2 win at Montjuïc in 2025, the second on Sunday, a right-footed strike from outside the box.

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Villarreal have now scored 11 goals in their last 4 La Liga visits to Barcelona's home ground.

Only 5 teams have ever managed 11 or more across 4 consecutive visits to Barcelona in La Liga history.

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Athletic Bilbao top the list with 14 goals between 1942 and 1946. Real Madrid follow with 13 between 1960 and 1964.

Atletico Madrid scored 12 between 1994 and 1996, matching the tally Hércules put together between 1941 and 1956.

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Villarreal's 11 across their last four visits, between 2024 and 2026, equals the mark Deportivo La Coruña set between 2001 and 2003.

Barcelona kicked off top of La Liga on 33 points, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid only on goal difference. Real had earned a late 2-1 win over visitors Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

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They'd trailed by a goal before Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espí snatched the win.