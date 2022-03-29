Barcelona have "closed two signings" amid transfer links with Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, according to Joan Laporta, who has also revealed that he hopes a swap deal for on-loan Wolves winger Adama Traore can be arranged.

Christensen is fast approaching the final few months of his contract at Chelsea, who are not currently in a position to offer him fresh terms after seeing the assets of club owner Roman Abramovich frozen amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AC Milan midfielder Kessie is also set to become a free agent this summer, and Barca president Laporta has now hinted that they have already tied up deals for both players.

What's been said?

The Liga giants have been scouring the market for free agents as they seek to reinforce their squad without having to fork out huge transfer fees, and it has been reported that Christensen and Kessie have both agreed terms at Camp Nou.

When quizzed on the reports, Laporta told RAC 1: "We have closed two players who end their contracts.

"One is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names."

Laporta on Traore

Getty Images

The Barca chief also expressed his delight over how well Traore has settled in since his loan move from Wolves in January.

The 26-year-old has recorded four assists in his first 10 appearances for the Blaugrana, helping them progress to the Europa League quarter-finals and close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca remain short on funds as they continue to recover from a financial crisis, but Laporta has suggested that Traore could be signed permanently in a swap deal involving Francisco Trincao, who is currently on loan at Wolves.

He said: “I think a swap deal with Wolves between Francisco Trincao and Adama Traore could be a very good option.

“We’re really happy with Adama and his impact, attitude, performances."

