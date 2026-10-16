Barcelona chase Real Madrid's feat against Betis: Yamal writes history in La Liga

Real Betis host Barcelona tomorrow, Saturday, in the ninth round of La Liga, with the Catalans chasing a perfect start to the campaign. Betis, meanwhile, are desperate to end a long miserable run against a side who have plundered goals at their stadium for years.

Statistics specialists Opta report that Real Betis have not won any of their last 15 home La Liga meetings with Barcelona, drawing four and losing 11. That is their longest run without a home victory over a single opponent in their entire top-flight history.

Barcelona, by contrast, have scored in each of their last 20 away La Liga matches against Betis, racking up 52 goals. No opponent has conceded against them for longer on the road in the competition's history.

Six wins, one draw and one defeat have given Real Betis 19 points from their first eight La Liga matches of the 2026-2027 season. That matches their best tally at this stage of a campaign in the competition (with three points awarded for a win), a mark they set in 1934-1935, when they were crowned champions.

For the second time in their history, Barcelona have won their first eight La Liga matches of a season. The only other occasion came in 2013-2014 under Gerardo Martino.

One side alone has ever won its first nine matches in the history of the competition: Real Madrid in 1968-1969.

Barcelona have hit 20 shots or more in six different La Liga matches this season and Betis have managed it in four, putting both among the top three in the competition alongside Real Madrid, who have done it in five.

Alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona are one of only two teams in Europe's big five leagues to have struck the post or crossbar twice or more in three different top-flight matches this season. It happened against Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Sevilla.

Isco Alarcon has scored three goals in four La Liga matches against Barcelona in a Betis shirt. He has not scored more for the Andalusian club against any other opponent in the competition, with three apiece also coming against Getafe and Osasuna.

Lamine Yamal has been involved in 12 goals across Barcelona's first eight La Liga matches of the 2026-2027 season, seven of them scored and five created. No Spanish player has registered more goal involvements after his team's first eight matches of a single season in the competition during the 21st century.



